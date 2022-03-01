Ottoville ends Crestview’s season 60-50

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

ELIDA — No. 6 seed Ottoville used a big second half run to power to a 60-50 win over No. 1 seed Crestview in the Division IV district semifinals at the Elida Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

Rontae Jackson (2) prepares to drive on an Ottoville defender. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

The loss ended Crestview’s season at 16-7, while Ottoville improved to 16-9.

A trey by Gavin Etzler gave the Knights a 34-31 lead with three minutes left in the third quarter but Ottoville scored the next 13 points to take a 44-31 lead early in the fourth quarter. Will Miller started the run with a triple and Carter Horstman scored back-to-back buckets, including a buzzer beating layup to end the third quarter.

“Michael Turnwald, Kellen Schlagbaum and Carter Horstman were huge contributors during the run,” Ottoville head coach Keith Utendorf said. “Obviously Will was special handling the basketball and engineering the offense again, but we’ve had Alex Suever, Michael Steffan and Carter Schnipke also step up during the season in different games.”

“We had some uncharacteristic mix ups on defense where we didn’t get matched up and had some defensive rebounding box outs that we missed,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “At the offensive end we had some lazy passes that led to transition points for Ottoville and we missed a couple of point blank shots that we normally finish.”

“I have to Ottoville credit for the way they took it at us and I’m disappointed we didn’t respond,” Etzler added.

The Knights jumped to an 11-3 first quarter lead and it appeared the Big Green were in trouble when Miller picked up his second foul with 2:13 left in the opening period. However, Ottoville rallied and trimmed the deficit to 17-13 when Carter Schnipke drilled a trey to beat the buzzer.

“I thought we got off to a great start tonight and then Ottoville did a great job of flipping the script,” Etzler said. “After built our lead I thought Ottoville became the aggressive team at both ends and we didn’t respond.”

The game was tied twice in the second quarter, 17-17 and 25-25, a score that stood at halftime when Miller hit a left wing three pointer.

Wren Sheets (44) goes to the basket for two points. Bob Barnes photo

Etzler and Jackson combined to score all nine of Crestview’s third quarter points, while Miller and Carter Horstman accounted for 15 of Ottoville’s 17 points in the period.

“I thought our guys were engaged and locked in, especially in the second half and executed the game plan,” Utendorf said. “I also thought we did a much better job in the second half of rebounding the defensive glass.”

Miller led all scorers with 22 points, while Turnwald added 12 points and Schlagbaum 10. Ottoville was 20-of-43 shooting and 13-of-20 from the three throw line with just five turnovers.

Jackson led Crestview with 21 points including nine in the fourth quarter. Etzler added 10 points. The Knights were 21-of-45 from the floor and 8-of-13 from the foul line with 15 turnovers. Sheets had a game high 11 rebounds, including 10 in the first half and the Knights finished with a 33-20 rebounding advantage.

The game was the final one for four Crestview seniors – Jackson, Ryan Sowers, Kaden Kreischer and JJ Ward.

“I’m happy for this group to be able to experience an NWC championship and a sectional championship,” Etzler said. I don’t think many people outside our locker room would have predicted that out of our team when the season started. I’m proud of our season overall but always disappointed when it’s over.”

Ottoville will face Columbus Grove for the district title at 7 p.m. Friday at Elida. The Bulldogs defeated Kalida 50-42 in the second game on Tuesday.

“I’m so proud of all of our kids,” Utendorf said. We talked about being together again and getting to practice again. That’s all we care about – just some more time to be together and get better together.

Box score

Ottoville 13 12 17 18 – 60

Crestview 17 8 9 16 – 50

Ottoville: Will Miller 5-9-22; Carter Schnipke 2-0-5; Alex Suever 1-0-2; Carter Horstman 4-1-9; Kellen Schlagbaum 4-0-10; Michael Turnwald 4-3-12

Crestview: Gavin Etzler 4-0-10; Rontae Jackson 8-5-21; Mitch Temple 3-3-9; Carson Hunter 2-0-4; Wren Sheets 3-0-6