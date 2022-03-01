United Way accepting funding applications

VW independent staff and submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County is now accepting applications for program funding for the 2022 fiscal year.

Programs must demonstrate that they are able to measurably influence specific Van Wert County indicators in the following categories:

• Basic Needs

• Education

• Health

• Financial Stability

The application period runs through March 31. To be eligible, an agency must be a 501c3 not-for-profit organization; maintain an organized, auditable and accurate system of accounting (by United Way standards); offer human service programs, and have an active volunteer board.

After application review and agency interviews, local United Way of Van Wert County volunteers, who make up the Admissions and Review committee, will make funding recommendations to the United Way of Van Wert County Board of Trustees in June. Once approved by the board, agencies will receive notification.

Any organization wishing to fill out an application should go to the United Way of Van Wert County website at unitedwayvanwert.org, click Agencies then Forms/Resources to download the fillable PDF application called 2022 Agency Application or contact the United Way office at 419-238-6689.

Applications may be emailed to director@uwvwco.org, dropped off during business hours Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., or mail to 136 East Main Street, Van Wert, 45891.