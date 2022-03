Wren Ballpark signups set for Sunday

Submitted information

Wren Ballpark signups will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at the Eagles Nest Community Building in Wren.

The cost for T-ball is $25 and all other levels are $35 for the summer season. The registration form is available on the Wren Ballpark Facebook page or will be available at sign up.

All questions should be directed to Mike Breece, ballpark president, at 419.771.2302.