VWHS Theatre Dept. to present Cinderella

Tickets to the Van Wert High School Theatre Department’s spring musical, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella will be available for purchase beginning Monday, March 7. Reserved seat and general admission tickets may be purchased online at VWHSTheatre.weebly.com, at an in-person sale date, or at the door on performance nights. All ticket specifics are on the website. Performance dates are 7 p.m. April 7-9 at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Photo submitted