Weigle sworn in as new Van Wert Chief, Boroff as new Lt.

Mayor Ken Markward administers the oath to new Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle, while Weigle’s wife Tammie holds the Bible. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The City of Van Wert has a new police chief and he’s no stranger to the force.

With family, friends, city officials and emloyees and other law enforcement officers looking on, Doug Weigle was officially sworn in by Mayor Ken Markward during a short ceremony held Tuesday afternoon at the Municipal Building. He’s replacing former Chief Joel Hammond, who retired last Friday.

Weigle has spent his entire law enforcement career with the Van Wert Police Department and has been a full time officer since 1999.

“I made sergeant in about two years and a few years later I made lieutenant,” Weigle said. “I’ve been with Chief Hammond for at least 12 years and have that experience with him and we worked very well together. He did very well (training), probably more than most supervisors would do and let me start a leadership team, so I really do appreciate him.”

Weigle said his immediate goal as chief is to continue to help enforce city ordinances, including ongoing cleanup efforts.

“We’re going to enforce those laws with people who don’t want to clean up,” Weigle stated. “I started that effort last year and really tried to get the word out that we were doing it. I went one guy’s house and stacked his wood and mowed his yard for him because he had a bad back.”

“I really don’t want to make people pay fines, I just want them to come in compliance,” Weigle added.

Weigle will oversee a force that currently has 18 full time officers and two reserve officers, with three full time slots that are open and he said another short term goal is to fill the three vacant spots.

“It’s hard to get anybody to take the civil service test with the climate lately,” Weigle said. “The good thing this town is we’re pretty well supported and always have been, so I’m hoping we can get some good applicants. I would love to fill those spots as soon as we can.”

“I would also like to get more reserves going,” Weigle added.

After Weigle took the oath, Sgt. Steven Boroff was sworn in as the department’s newest lieutenant.