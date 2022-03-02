YWCA announces scholarship finalists

The YWCA has announced their 2022 Scholarship for Young Women finalists. All three attend Van Wert High School.

Kayla Krites, Liesel Lare and Brooklyn Laukhuf are the three finalists for the YWCA’s annual scholarships. Photos submitted

Kayla Krites – Kayla is the daughter of Matt and Judy Krites

Liesel Lare – Liesel is the daughter of Nathan and Rebecca Lare

Brooklyn Laukhuf – Brooklyn is the daughter of Jeremy and Cristi Laukhuf

All three of these Van Wert High School seniors display outstanding leadership and volunteerism that allow them to fulfill the mission of the YWCA. Scholarships in the amount of $750, $500 and $300 will be awarded at the YWCA’s Annual Women of Achievement Scholarship Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Willow Bend Country Club.

“We are so pleased to be able to support the young women in our community with the YWCA Scholarship for Young Women to help them pursue their future goals and plans, YWCA President/CEO Kim Laudick said. “We had many strong applicants which made the decision very hard for our board members.”

Tickets for the event are available for purchase on Eventbrite, which includes a full dinner. For more information about the event please contact Kelly Houg, Mission Impact Coordinator, at khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way Agency.