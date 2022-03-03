Four defendants appear in court for sentencing hearings

The Van Wert County Courthouse in downtown Van Wert was the site of seven different criminal hearings this past week. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Four people appeared for sentencing hearings in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week, while three others appeared for different hearings.

Josh Sargent, 40, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on each of two counts of domestic violence, both fourth degree felonies. The sentences were ordered to run consecutively and Sargent was given crecit for 12 days already served on the first count and 127 days on the second count. He was also ordered to pay court costs.

Jeffery Price, 55, of Celina, was sentenced to 60 days in jail for criminal mischief, a first degree misdemeanor. He was given credit for one day served and was ordered to pay court costs.

Jason Monroe, 48, of Delphos, was ordered to serve 180 days on each of three charges, possession of criminal tools and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, all felonies of the fifth degree. The sentences will run concurrently and Monroe was given credit for 30 days already served. He was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Garick Hough, 30, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, 26 weeks of electronic house arrest with an alcohol sensor and 30 days in jail (to be served at a later date), on two counts of domestic violence, first degree misdemeanors. He was given a curfew of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service, undergo mental and substance abuse assessments, serve two years intensive probation and must pay a monthly probation fee, partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Two defendants changed their pleas this past week.

Mark Corya, 57, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 11 a.m. March 29.

Kasey Schisler, 33, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth degree felonies. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Donald O’Day, 45, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his cases. A trial date for one of his cases was scheduled for 1 p.m. May 25. A motion to suppress in his second case scheduled for 9 a.m. April 14, and his bond was continued.

Court records show O’Day is facing charges of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs and tampering with evidence.