Eunice Yvonne Bernhardt

Eunice Yvonne Bernhardt, 58, of Ohio City died at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Eunice Bernhardt

She was born on January 12, 1964, in Van Wert the daughter of Max Miller and Janet Ann (Bell) Bennett, who both preceded her in death. She was married to Carl Bernhardt who also preceded her in death February 20, 2019. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Dawn Wallace.

Family survivors include her children, Andrea Thomas Hein of Van Wert, Eric Thomas of Van Wert, Carla Bernhardt of South Carolina and Jesse Bernhardt of South Carolina; 13 grandchildren, Tanner, Janet, Gavin, Kordane, Ericka, Hope, Bella, and Annamaire Thomas, Yvonne Buckley, Dravyn Lee, Jameson Smith, Kaylyn Smith, and Charolotte Bernhardt; a great-granddaughter, Ava Thomas; siblings, Kevin Miller of Benson, Arizona, Keith (Berna) Fabian of Wilcox, Arizona, Holly (Dave) Baird of Delphos, and Edward Bennett (Amy Kline) of Van Wert; an aunt, Dorothy May of Van Wert, and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Eunice had worked at Cooper Foods. She was a loving, caring, hard-working person who adored her whole family.

Services will be held at 5 p.m., Monday, March 7, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Calling hours will be held from 3-5 p.m. prior to the service.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.