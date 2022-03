Gas prices jump…

Local gas prices continue to surge toward $4 a gallon. Pump prices abruptly jumped from $3.31 to $3.79 per gallon at Lassus Handy Dandy in Van Wert Thursday morning and similar increases occurred at other gas stations around the city, with prices ranging between $3.59 and $3.79 per gallon for self-serve regular unleaded. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent