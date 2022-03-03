Marcia Louise Crow

Marcia Louise Crow, 90, of Mongo, Indiana, died Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Orchard Pointe in Kendallville, Indiana.

Miss Crow was born on April 23, 1931, in Van Wert County to Carl F. and Florence Mae (McGinnis) Crow, who both preceded her in death.

She was a 1949 graduate of Van Wert High School. After high school she began to work at Continental Can in Van Wert, while going to college in the evenings. She graduated from IPFW in Fort Wayne in 1973. Marcia retired from Sonoco in 1996 after 47 years. After her retirement, she moved to Mongo where she was a member of the Mongo United Methodist Church and Mongo United Methodist Women. She was active in volunteering and belonged to the Greenfield Mills Extension Club. She enjoyed gardening and had a big flower garden.

Marcia was an incredibly hard worker and extremely loyal to family and friends. She could be counted on in any situation to help others regardless of the required time or commitment. She was not content to sit around even as she advanced into her older years. There was an energy to Marcia that felt as if she would keep spinning long past everyone else was gone. Her dedication, power and a little known wry sense of humor will have us missing Marcia for as long as we continue our respective journeys through this universe.

Survivors include a brother Forest (Patricia) Crow of Indiana; six nieces and nephews, David (Michelle Ponticelli) Crow of California, Stephanie (Brent) Heppeard of Ohio, Rebecca Crow of California, Steven (Diane Greenberg) Crow of California, Timothy (LaDonne Wagner) Crow of Washington, and Jeffrey (Sara Edwards) Crow of California; five great-nieces; five great-nephews, and a great-great-niece.

According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will not be any services at this time.

Preferred memorials: Mongo United Methodist Church; Mongo Community Development, or the Greenfield Mills Extension Club.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.