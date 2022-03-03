VWCF accepting spring grant applications

The Van Wert County Foundation has announced their spring grant cycle is open and accepting online applications via the Grants Manager software available on their website, https://vanwertcountyfoundation.org/grants/grantportal/.

The Online Grants Manager compiles information and support materials for applicants to manage their online grant requests. The process allows grantees an easy way to see the status of a grant, check due dates,

and submit electronic grant reports.

Applicants must first fill out a Letter of Intent (LOI) to determine they are eligible to apply. Within 48 hours, eligible applicants will be invited to submit a full application. LOI’s are due April 15, and the full application is due by May 1. Only online submissions are accepted.

“We encourage applicants to carefully read the instructions and reference materials found on our website before registering and starting their application,” Laney Nofer, Van Wert County Foundation Grants Administrator said. “If an applicant encounters issues or has questions, they can check our ‘Grant FAQs’ page or contact our office at 419.238.1743.”

The Van Wert County Foundation serves as a philanthropic vehicle for individuals, corporations, and organizations by administering grants to charitable organizations. The goal is to help create a well-resourced and thriving quality of life for the community.

The Van Wert County Foundation’s office is located at 138 E Main St., Van Wert. The office can be reached by phone at 419.238.1743, or by email at info@vanwertcountyfoundation.org.