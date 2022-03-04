Hearing set for proposed local wind farm

Submitted information

The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) will hold a local hearing regarding Wild Grains Solar, LLC’s proposal to construct a 150 megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility located in Hoaglin Township in Van Wert County.

The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 3, in the EMR Room at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The purpose of the local public hearing is to allow individuals to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility. Testimony will be limited to five minutes per witness, and the hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the OPSB.

Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register. If a witness wishes to supplement their testimony with an exhibit, a copy of the document should be provided to the administrative law judge during the hearing.

The Wild Grains Solar project would consist of solar panel arrays and associated facilities occupying a footprint of approximately 764 acres across approximately 2,312 acres of private land. The project would include electrical collection lines, inverters, access roads, perimeter fencing, a substation, and a generation interconnect line.

Additional information regarding the proposed solar facility is available on the OPSB website at www.OPSB.ohio.gov in case number 21-0823-EL-BGN.