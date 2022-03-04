“Legally Blonde” coming to the NPAC

VW independent staff and submitted information



America’s favorite blonde, Elle Woods, is ready to prove who’s in charge (again) as Legally Blonde the Musical comes to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 29.

Legally Blonde the Musical is coming to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center October 29. Photo submitted

Presented by Laudick’s Jewelry and Kim Hohman’s Dance Works, the ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, Legally Blonde will take you from the UCLA sorority house to the Harvard halls of justice with the timely coming of age story of Broadway’s brightest heroine. Fashionably, the supporting sponsor for Legally Blonde is Betsey’s Boutique.

Based on the movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery, and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be both legally blonde and the smartest person in the room.



Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her ingenuity and charm to get into Harvard too. School begins with many struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential, and her true assets, as she sets out to prove herself to the world and make everyone a believer.

This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style.



Member pre-sale begins Friday, March 4. Tickets can be purchased online at vanwertlive.com by phone at 419.238.6722 or by visiting the Van Wert Live Box Office at at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Groups of ten or more can receive a 10 percent discount by contacting the Box Office.



The 2022-2023 national tour of Legally Blonde is produced by Daniel Sher of Big League Productions, Inc. The musical is directed by Jeff Moss, with choreography by Bob Richard. Set design is by Randel Wright, lighting by Kirk Bookman, costumes by Derek Lockwood, video design by Jon Infante, and casting by Alison Franck.

VWLive Event and Membership information can be found at vanwertlive.com or through the box office.

2022 annual sponsors making live entertainment happen in Van Wert are Central Insurance, First Federal Bank of Van Wert, and Statewide Ford-Lincoln.

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation presenting VWLive events is powered by the Van Wert County Foundation.