New Knoxville shuts down Crestview 35-26

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

ELIDA — A fast start wasn’t enough for Crestview during Thursday night’s Division IV regional semifinal against No. 3 New Knoxville.

Crestview’s Myia Etzler looks to pass to a teammate during Thursday’s regional semifinal game against New Knoxville. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

The Lady Knights jumped out to a 10-0 lead and had a 10 point lead early in the second quarter but the Rangers were able to rally for a 35-26 victory at the Elida Fieldhouse.

Crestview finished the season 21-5 while New Knoxville improved to 23-2 and advanced to Saturday’s regional title game against Toledo Christian.

Myia Etzler and Ellie Kline each scored a pair of baskets and Crestview raced out to a 10-0 advantage, then led 10-2 at the end of the first quarter. New Knoxville’s only points came on a bucket by Haley Fledderjohann with just 35 seconds left in the period.

A basket by Kline put the Lady Knights ahead 14-4 90 seconds into the second quarter but it was the final time Crestview would score in the quarter. In fact, it was the final basket for the Lady Knights until the 6:12 mark of the fourth quarter.

Ellie Gabel sparked New Knoxville with a triple – the only three-pointer of the game – and the Rangers went on to close the gap to 14-13 at halftime.

“They are very sound offensively and defensively,” Crestview head coach Mark Gregory said. “Give them a lot of credit – we got them down early and they got back in the game.”

Baskets by Avery Henschen, Melisa Waterman and Gabel put New Knoxville in front 19-14. Crestview ended a 15-0 run with a foul shot by Laci McCoy. Cali Gregory later added a pair of foul shots and the Lady Knights trailed 25-17 after three quarters.

Gabel increased the lead to 27-17 then Gregory answered with a bucket and Kline added a pair of free throws to pull Crestview to within six, 27-21 with 5:20 left. Etzler and Gregory trimmed the lead to 29-25 with 1:29 left but New Knoxville used the foul line to secure the win, going 6-of-6 down the stretch.

“I am so proud of our girls from top to bottom,” Gregory said. “What an effort defensively. We needed to hit a couple of shots to make it interesting.”

Gregory led Crestview with 12 points, including six in the fourth quarter, while Henschen led New Knoxville with 13 points and Gabel added 12.

The two teams finished with nearly identical shooting numbers. Crestview was 10-of-31 from the floor (0-of-9 from three point range) while New Knoxville was 11-of-31 (1-of-8 beyond the arc). The Lady Knights were 6-of-9 from the foul line while the Rangers were 12-of-17. Crestview finished with a 24-21 rebounding advantage.

The game was the final one in a Crestview uniform for four seniors – Emily Greulach, Brynn Putman, Lauren Walls and Kylee Reno.

“I can’t say enough about our four seniors,” Gregory said. “They are so unselfish and true student-athletes. I am going to miss them tremendously.”

Box score

New Knoxville 2 11 12 10 – 35

Crestview 10 4 3 9 – 26

New Knoxville: Haley Fledderjohann 1-0-2; Avery Henschen 3-7-13; Carsyn Henschen 1-1-3; Melisa Waterman 1-0-2; Ellie Gabel 4-3-12; Rebecca Leffel 1-0-2

Crestview: Ellie Kline 3-2-8; Cali Gregory 4-4-12; Laci McCoy 0-1-1; Myia Etzler 3-0-6