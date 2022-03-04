NSCC trustees to hold meeting in Van Wert

Submitted information

The Board of Trustees of Northwest State Community College will hold a retreat at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, March 11.

It will be an open meeting that will be a work session with no audience participation. No action will be taken during the session.

The NSCC trustees recently announced plans to transform the former Kennedy Manufacturing site on East Sycamore St. in Van Wert into a full-service campus.

More information is expected to be released late next week.