Thirty-One Bag Bingo coming to Convoy

VW independent staff and submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Community Days Committee will host a Thirty-One Bag Bingo on Saturday, March 19, at the Edgewood Park Building.

Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and bingo will begin at 10 a.m. Those interested can play 20 games of Bingo for $20.

Thirty One Bags filled with goodies by the following sponsors: Betty & Danielle Miller, Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, Laudick’s Jewelry, Once I Was, Kristi Gamble/Bee Gee Realty, First Bank of Berne, Kulwicki Hilton Insurance Agency, Nicole Jones, Color Street by Brenda Allison, Dirty Deeds, Mercantile Goodz, Convoy Tastee Freeze, Scentsy by Sammi Auld, Anne Brecht & Jane German, Slushers Jewelry, Gibson Photography, Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ, Lincoln Ridge Farms, Blush & Arrow Boutique & Clean 13.

There will be a Memory Bag Raffle in memory of Carolyn Schumm, tickets are $1 each or six for $5 and can be purchased the day of the event. Sandwiches, cinnamon rolls and pie, popcorn and drinks will also be available for sale that day.

Previous proceeds have been distributed to various organizations throughout the community and to Edgewood Park. In addition, Convoy Community Days has supported the Convoy Soccer Club, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Crestview girls’ soccer and cheerleaders, the Convoy Historical Society, Crestview senior boy and girl Scholarships, Edgewood Park projects (purchasing new tables and chairs, mulch for playground, and funding the new kitchen for the building renovations), Convoy Fire & EMS, Convoy Historical Society and more.

The event is sponsored by the Convoy Community Days & The Convoy Lions Club.