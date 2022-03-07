March brings plenty of local activities

Kim Fleming/special to the VW independent

Spring brings new weather, more sunlight and new life outside. Our Visit Van Wert calendar seems to be gearing up for more events in the upcoming months as well.

Our most exciting news is the launch of our new website coming in April. With a user-friendly site our hope is to help anyone inside our community and those visiting Van Wert easy access to information.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center will burst in song again at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, with Chicks with Hits, three country ladies who will bring the house a high energy show and impressive vocal performances.

Each Saturday evening at 7:30 in March, Hat Creek Rodeo is open for all things cowboy and country.

Rolling out the red carpet for a celebrity actor, Daniel Roebuck, Van Wert Cinemas hosts a one-time movie showing “Getting Grace.” 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Community Health Professionals and Hospice Care. Please see their website for all five showtimes.

Crestview Knight-Vision, the mutli-talented group uses their energy to perform “The Greatest Show” dinner theater at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19 in the Crestview Auditeria. Please call the school for more information on tickets.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, March 26, the Van Wert County Fairgrounds invites anyone to participate in a Reverse Raffle.

After winning a raffle prize in the morning, you may want to visit your favorite dog and his friends at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center with the performance of Scooby-Doo. Scooby and friends be on stage at 7:00, ticket information can be found on their site.

Editor’s note: Kim Fleming is Director of Van Wert County Convention and Visitors Bureau/Visit Van Wert