OHSAA announces this week’s pairings

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced pairings for this week’s Girls Basketball State Tournament, along with regional pairings in boys basketball.

2022 Girls Basketball State Tournament Pairings

All games at University of Dayton Arena, home team listed first

Division I

Massillon Jackson (20-6) vs. Mason (26-2), Fri., March 11, 6 p.m.

Reynoldsburg (24-2) vs. Anthony Wayne (22-5), Fri., March 11, 8 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Sat., March 12, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Norton (23-5) vs. Thornville Sheridan (24-3), Thur., March 10, 6 p.m.

Kettering Archbishop Alter (26-1) vs. Bishop Hartley (19-6), Thur., March 10, 8 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Sat., March 12, 2 p.m.

Division III

Cincinnati Purcell Marian (26-1) vs. Belmont Union Local (25-3), Thur., March 10, 12 p.m.

Worthington Christian (26-2) vs. Apple Creek Waynedale (28-0), Thur., March 10, 2 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Sat., March 12, 10:45 a.m.

Division IV

New Knoxville (26-2) vs. Cincinnati Country Day (19-5), Fri., March 11, 12 p.m.

Waterford (24-3) vs. New Washington Buckeye Central (25-1), Fri., March 11, 2 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Sat., March 12, 5:15 p.m.

2022 boys basketball regional tournament pairings, home team listed first.

Game dates, times and locations subject to change.

Division I

Region 1: Toledo

Cleveland Heights (19-6) vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius (15-11) at Kent State University, Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center, Wed. March 9, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Lima Senior (22-2) vs. No. 4 Sylvania Northview (24-1) at University of Toledo, Savage Arena, Wed., March 9, 7 p.m.

Regional Final at University of Toledo, Savage Arena, Sat., March 12, 2 p.m.

Region 2: Cleveland

Akron Archbishop Hoban (19-7) vs. No. 10 Green (23-2) at Copley High School, Wed. March 9, 7 p.m.

Lakewood St. Edward (19-5) vs. Mentor (20-6) at Copley High School, Thurs. March 10, 7 p.m.

Regional Final at Copley High School, Sat., March 12, 1 p.m.

Region 3: Columbus

No. 5 Pickerington Central (22-2) vs. Upper Arlington (21-4) at Ohio Dominican University, Alumni Hall, Wed., March 9, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Gahanna-Lincoln (24-2) vs. No. 3 Westerville South (25-0) at Ohio Dominican University, Alumni Hall, Wed. March 9, 8 p.m.

Regional Final at Ohio Dominican University, Alumni Hall, Sat., March 12, 7 p.m.

Region 4: Cincinnati

Fairfield (21-4) or Cincinnati Walnut Hills (23-2) vs. Huber Heights Wayne (18-7) at Xavier University, Cintas Center, Wed., March 9, 6 p.m.

No. 9 Kettering Fairmont (22-3) vs. Centerville (24-0) or West Chester Lakota West (14-10) at Xavier University, Cintas Center, Wed., March 9, 8 p.m.

Regional Final at Xavier University, Cintas Center, Sat., March 12, 7 p.m.

Division II

Region 5: Canton

Youngstown Chaney (18-8) vs. No. 1 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (21-4) at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Thurs., March 10, 6 p.m.

Louisville (19-6) vs. Cleveland Glenville (18-5) at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Thurs., March 10, 8 p.m.

Regional Final at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Sat. March 12, 1:30 p.m.

Region 6: Bowling Green

Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (20-5) vs. No. 9 Toledo Central Catholic (20-5) at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Thurs., March 10, 6 p.m.



St. Marys Memorial (17-7) vs. Huron (22-2) at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Thurs., March 10, 8 p.m.

Regional Final at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Sat., March 12, 4 p.m.

Region 7: Athens

Byesville Meadowbrook (23-3) vs. Heath (22-3), at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Thurs., March 10, 6 p.m.

Greenfield McClain (17-3) vs. No. 8 Waverly (21-4), at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Thurs. March 10, 8 p.m.

Regional Final at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Sat., March 12, 4 p.m.

Region 8: Vandalia

Columbus Linden McKinley (18-7) vs. No. 2 Kettering Archbishop Alter (23-2), at Butler High School, Thurs., March 10, 6 p.m.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon (19-6) vs. No. 3 Cincinnati Woodward (22-3), at Butler High School, Thurs., March 10, 8 p.m.

Regional Final at Butler High School, Sat., March 12, 11 a.m.

Division III

Region 9: Canton

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (17-9) vs. Campbell Memorial (24-1), at Canton Fieldhouse, Wed., March 9, 6 p.m.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (14-9) vs. Creston Norwayne (24-2), at Canton Fieldhouse, Wed., March 9, 8 p.m.

Regional Final at Canton Fieldhouse, Sat., March 12, 7 p.m.

Region 10: Bowling Green

Pemberville Eastwood (22-3) vs. No. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf (22-2), at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Wed., March 9, 8 p.m.

No. 1 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (25-0) vs. No. 7 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (20-3), at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Wed., March 9, 6 p.m.

Regional Final at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Sat., March 12, 1 p.m.

Region 11: Athens

Sugarcreek Garaway (21-4) vs. Wheelersburg (15-11) at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Wed., March 9, 8 p.m.

Proctorville Fairland (20-5) vs. tie-No.4 Columbus Africentric (21-5) at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Wed., March 9, 6 p.m.

Regional Final at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Sat., March 12, 1 p.m.

Region 12: Kettering

Georgetown (21-3) vs. Dayton Meadowdale (15-8) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Trent Arena, Wed., March 9, 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Mariemont (18-8) vs. No. 9 Cincinnati Taft (15-8) at Kettering Fairmont High School, Trent Arena, Wed., March 9, 8 p.m.

Regional Final at Kettering Fairmont High School, Trent Arena, Sat., March 12, 7 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13: Canton

No. 3 Richmond Heights (21-4) vs. tie-No. 10 Castalia Margaretta (22-3), at Canton Fieldhouse, Tues., March 8, 6 p.m.

Vienna Mathews (25-1) vs. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (14-10), at Canton Fieldhouse, Tues., March 8, 8 p.m.

Regional Final at Canton Fieldhouse, Fri., March 11, 7 p.m.

Region 14: Bowling Green

Ottoville (17-9) vs. tie-No. 1 Tiffin Calvert (25-0), at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Tues., March 8, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Antwerp (24-1) vs. Maria Stein Marion Local (22-4), at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Tues., March 8, 8 p.m.

Regional Final at Bowling Green State University, Stroh Center, Fri., March 11, 7 p.m.

Region 15: Athens

Newark Catholic (14-11) vs. tie-No. 10 Berlin Hiland (21-4), Ohio University, Convocation Center, Tues., March 8, 6 p.m.

Tie-No. 8 Lucasville Valley (20-4) vs. Latham Western (23-2), Ohio University, Convocation Center, Tues., March 8, 8 p.m.

Regional Final at Ohio University, Convocation Center, Fri., March 11, 7 p.m.

Region 16: Kettering

No. 6 Springfield Catholic Central (24-2) vs. tie-No. 1 Botkins (24-2), Kettering Fairmont High School, Tues., March 8, 8 p.m.

Howard East Knox (19-6) vs. No. 5 New Madison Tri-Village (23-3), Kettering Fairmont High School, Tues., March 8, 5:30 p.m.

Regional Final at Kettering Fairmont High School, Fri., March 11, 7 p.m.