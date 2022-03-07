Pump prices continue to skyrocket locally and statewide

Gas prices have topped $4 per gallon at Brookside Convenience Store in Van Wert. Prices at pumps continue to surge toward record setting levels. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

VW independent staff and submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have risen by a startling 50.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.83 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio.

Prices in Ohio are 57.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.13 a gallon higher than a year ago.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $3.19 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.80 per gallon.

In the City of Van Wert, pump prices range from $3.69 a gallon at Casey’s to $4.09 per gallon at Brookside Convenience Store.



The national average price of gasoline has risen 46.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06 per gallon, the first time since 2008 that the national average has surpassed $4 per gallon.

The national average is up 61.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.29 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide



“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008,” said Patrick De Hann, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50 per gallon. California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond.”

“We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty,” he added. “Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”



Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:



March 7, 2021: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

March 7, 2020: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

March 7, 2019: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

March 7, 2018: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

March 7, 2017: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

March 7, 2016: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $1.81/g)

March 7, 2015: $2.36/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

March 7, 2014: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.49/g)

March 7, 2013: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

March 7, 2012: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.76/g)