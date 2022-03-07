Season ends for five local wrestlers

VW independent sports

Wrestlers from Van Wert, Lincolnview and Crestview saw their respective seasons end at district competition on Saturday.

Division II at Norwalk

Van Wert sophomore wrestler, Keaton Sudduth, saw his season end at the always-tough Division II Norwalk district tournament.

Sudduth (138) was pinned by Medina Buckeye’s Nick Brunst in 1:21 of the opening round, but came back with an 11-0 major decision over Norwalk’s Gerardo Diaz in Friday’s consolation round. Sudduth’s tournament ended Saturday with a 16-1 technical fall to Griffin Adkins of Ashland.

Division III at Troy

Lincolnview’s Cody Ricker (113) won his opening match at the Division III Troy district

The freshman pinned Samuel McClain of Madeira in 3:48, but was pinned in 2:17 by Khadyn Jacobs of Brookville in the following round. His next match resulted in a win (pin, 2:07) over Connor Blankenship of Wayne Trace, but Ricker’s season ended after he was pinned by Carlisle’s Kyler Walsh in 41 seconds.

At 175 pounds, Dylan Bowyer fell via technical fall (18-2) to Mechanicsburg’s Ronnie Thomas, but came back with a pin in 3:22 over Preble Shawnee’s Riley Stevenson. However, Bowyer’s season came to an end after he was pinned by Brookville’s Dylan Starnes (2:09) in the following round.

Tyler Ulery (285) was pinned in 2:43 by Middletown Madison’s Austin Skinner but came back to pin Greenon’s Christian Cervantes in 2:43. Unfortunately, Ulery’s season ended in the following match when he lost via pin (2:21) to Reading’s Patton Johnson.

Crestview 113-pounder Gavin Grubb lost to Carlisle’s Kyler Walsh via pin (5:21) in the opening round, but Grubb responded with a 37 second pin of Williamsburg’s Joey Morris. NWC Nyah Hodge-Miller (Spencerville) then ended Grubb’s season with a 2:27 pin in the following match.

Levi Grace (138) dropped his opening match, losing via pin in 1:58 to Legacy Christian’s Camron Lacure, but Grace followed up with a 10-5 consolation win over Jackson Shiverdecker of Covington. Grace’s season then ended when he was pinned in 4:38 by Luke Batty of Versailles.