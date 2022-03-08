Michael Bolton coming to NPAC!

On Sunday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m., Michael Bolton will make his way to Van Wert for the first time in his career.

Michael Bolton became one of the world’s biggest singers by the late 1980s, thanks to his incredibly soulful voice and fantastic songs.

His albums including Soul Provider and Time, Love and Tenderness ended up selling millions around the world, and he is known to have one of the most powerful and recognizable voices in music with 9 No. 1 singles to his credit including: How Am I Supposed To Live Without You (1990), All For Love (2002), Said I Love you…But I Lied (1993), That’s What Love Is All About (1988), Sittin’ On The Dock of the Bay (1987), When A Man Loves A Woman (1992), Love Is A Wonderful Thing (1991), Missing You Now (1992), How Can We Be Lovers (1990.) Other noted hits include To Love Somebody (1992), Steel Bars (1991), Georgia On My Mind (1989), Go The Distance (1997), and so many more.

From very humble beginnings to iconic success, Micheal was inspired by his mother to pursue a career in music. She was the driving force of inspiration playing Nat King Cole, Sinatra, and big band music. She was his biggest fan and lived to experience Michael Bolton as a multiple Grammy Award-winning Singer, Songwriter, and Social Activist. He has sold more than 65 million records globally and continues to tour the world. Bolton remains committed to humanitarian causes, especially through the Michael Bolton Charities, now in its 25th year.



In recognition of his artistic achievements, Michael won two Grammys for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance (nominated four times), six American Music Awards, three Emmy nominations, and a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As a songwriter, he has earned over 24 BMI and ASCAP Awards, including Songwriter of the Year, 9 Million-Air awards, and the Hitmakers Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. With nine No. 1 singles, Michael has seen nine studio albums rank in the Top Ten, including his 28th CD, Songs of Cinema, a tribute to beloved songs from the world’s most iconic films.



Bolton has written with some of the greatest and most diverse talents of our time, including Bob Dylan, Paul Stanley, Lady Gaga, Diane Warren, and David Foster. Bolton’s songs have been recorded by the likes of KISS, Kanye West, Jay Z, Barbra Streisand, Cher, and Marc Anthony. Continuing to tour the world each year, Michael has performed with legacies such as Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras, Renee Fleming, and BB King. Michael also became a viral sensation in The Lonely Island’s Emmy nominated video, “Captain Jack Sparrow” that launched on Saturday Night Live and has racked up over 190 million views on YouTube.

His passion to perform has not dimmed and his star-power continues to shine. With every lyric still living in your mind, come hear the timeless Micheal Bolton perform it LIVE at the Niswonger.