Crestview names academic club winners

Submitted information

Crestview Elementary has announced the Blue, Red and White Clubs for the second trimester. These academic clubs are based on student grades and attendance for third, fourth and fifth graders.

For Blue Club eligibility, students must have all A’s on their grade card and have missed 24 or fewer hours during the second trimester.

Blue Club members include (3rd Grade): Londyn Burley, Brynn Carr, Morgan Cress, Zander Dowler, Emma Gibson, Evan Kittle, Crew Kreischer, Ryder Marquardt, Iva Owens, Kayden Pugh, Rawli Smith, Liam Worden.

4th Grade: Callin Balliet, Griffin Clouse, Elizabeth Eding, Adalee Gardner, William Gerardot, Mara Myers, Harper Perrott, Kinsley Schuette, Sophia Skelton, August Smith, Cainon Smith.

Grade 5: Emma Beougher, Paylin Gray, Emily Heth, Violet Kahle, Liam Main, Kaylee Owens, Nora Perkins, Evelyn Petrie, Tate Lichtensteiger, Evangelene Williman.

Red Club members must have all A’s and B’s and have missed 24 hours or fewer during the second trimester.

Red Club members include (3rd Grade): Scarlet Anderson, Liam Bauer, Annistyn Butemeier, Andrew Beougher, Emmalin Brincefield, Dana Bok, MaKenzie Clifton, Lucas Cress, Abigail Davis, Kherrington Fuller, Aurora Gilbert, Kenzley Huse, Macklin Lichtensteiger, Braxton Lutz, Kenzie McClure, Aubrey Osborn, Mayla Owens, Dawson Perl, Stella Plumley, Ryder Roehm, Brinley Roger, Willow Sheets, Alexandria Short, Claudia Strickler, Grayden Thornell, Holden Waltmire, Smith Wells, Brody Williams.

4th Grade: Jacqueline Gage Grubb, Payton Haley, Mackenzie Kreischer, Beau Lichtensteiger, Ethan McOmber, Makala Miller, Reid Motycka, Grayson Overholt, Ella Ream, Kinah Wallace, Dalton Woodruff, Dylan Young.

5th Grade: Lillian Crawford, Dylan Cress, Kane Crider, Cole DeWert, Rylee Grogg, Maverick Hammons, Jakoby Heck, Evan Heckler, Brayden Hedinton, Memphis Huffine, Taylor Jewell, Kyler Knipp, Ariah Reichert, Corbett Roth, Kenadie Schwartz, Haylee Shellabarger, Breanna Sinn, Brooklyn Sinn, Raidyn Young.

For White Club eligibility, students must earn all B’s and have missed 24 hours or fewer during the second trimester.

White club members include (4th Grade): Giovanni Cleve, Nickali Dorsett, Maggie Gilkey, Myles Williman.

5th Grade: Gabriel Barnes, Cale Carr, Ross Eding, Evan Knueve, Zoe Ross, Macy Wehner.