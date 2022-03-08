Douglas M. Jones

Douglas “Doug” M. Jones, 67, of Venedocia, was welcomed into Heaven by family and friends at 7:55 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at CHP Inpatient Hospice Defiance.

Doug was born November 16, 1954, in Van Wert to David M. and Myrtle (Lauth) Jones, who both preceded him in death. He married Janice (Keltner) Jones September 11, 1976, and she survives.

Always a history and genealogy buff, he leaves behind his legacy with his wife and their five diamonds in the rough: Carrie “Mycie” Jones of Venedocia, Megan (Chris) Landwehr of Cloverdale, Emma (Chad) Allen of Columbus, Kristyn Jones (Mark Sedlock) of Sellersville, Pennsylvania, and Samantha “Sami” Jones of Dayton. Carrying on that legacy further are his four grandchildren who brought their PaPaw great joy, Olivia and Ridge Landwehr and Otto and Oslo Allen. He is also survived by his sisters, Ellen Friesner and Nell Jean Wienken, both of Venedocia and many nieces and

nephews.

After graduating from Spencerville High School, Doug worked most of his life in the factory and along with his brother-in-law and son-in-law, he tended the family farm on which he grew up. Ever the true conversationalist, he never met anyone that he couldn’t just sit down and talk to and could make a new friend anywhere. He most enjoyed reminiscing with family and telling stories about his younger days, or snuggling up with his grandkids to watch a cowboy movie or an episode of MASH.

He was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, William Friesner and Herman Wienken, his parents-in-law Gayle and Margaret Keltner and his sister-in-law, Brenda Keltner.

Visitation will be held frrom 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, Spencerville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia with visitation an hour prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: CHP Delphos or the Salem Presbyterian Church Music Fund.

Condolences to the family may be emailed to tbayliff@woh.rr.com.