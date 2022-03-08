Random Thoughts: hoops and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around the Associated Press poll, area basketball teams at regionals, an off-the-cuff dream team, an improbable comeback, Ohio State basketball and Major League Baseball.

AP poll

A quick check of the final Associated Press poll and the list of teams at this week’s State Girls Basketball Tournament shows none of the four poll champions will compete for the on-court title in Dayton.

Cincinnati Mt. Notre Dame, Shelby, Wheelersburg and defending Division IV state champ Fort Loramie all lost in the regionals, either in the semifinals or the championship game.

Sometimes the polls aren’t accurate.

Boys regionals

It’s possible the area will have teams at State in each of the four divisions – Lima Sr. in Division I, St. Marys Memorial in Division II, Ottawa-Glandorf in Division III and Antwerp, Marion Local or Ottoville in Division IV.

Here’s hoping it happens in one form or another.

Dream team

Every year I hear people talking about the best basketball players around the area and it got me thinking – how about an area All-Star team, just for fun.

Off the top of my head and from players I’ve seen personally this year, it would include Rontae Jackson of Crestview, Aidan Pratt and Garett Gunter of Van Wert, Will Miller of Ottoville, Brooks Laukhuf of Wayne Trace, Colin White of Ottawa-Glandorf and Austin Parks of St. Marys Memorial.

Some of those players are interchangeable, so it would be a starting five of some combination and two off the bench.

One for the ages

If you didn’t hear, No. 1 Col. Crawford trailed No. 6 Western Reserve 40-24 entering the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Division III district championship game.

In other words, it seemed like Western Reserve had the game in hand. It didn’t work out that way, as Col. Crawford came storming back for a 53-51 win.

How’s that for a comeback?

Ohio State hoops

Late regular season losses to Nebraska and Michigan weren’t exactly what Buckeye fans had in mind.

Let me ask this though – even in this season where there doesn’t seem to be an overwhelming favorite to win the national championship (okay Gonzaga, but the Zags are beatable) – does anyone really this year’s Ohio State team was going to advance deep into the NCAA tournament? If so, what made you think that?

Yes, it’s still possible they’ll make a decent run but I wouldn’t bet money on it.

MLB

To all those involved in the Major League Baseball work stoppage: really? You can’t get this worked out? You had months to figure this out, negotiate in good faith etc., and this is where we’re at?

Get it together. Work it out and move on.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.