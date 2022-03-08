Two-act comedy/dinner theatre coming to Van Wert

VW independent staff and submitted information

Reservations are open for members and will open to the general public tomorrow for Off Stage Productions’ next dinner theatre show “Mama Won’t Fly”, a two-act comedy written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.

Performances will again be held at Vantage Career Center March 25-27 and April 1-3. Saturday and Sunday performances will be dinner theatre shows. For Saturday performances, doors will now open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:30 p.m. Note that Saturday performances are 30 minutes earlier than in prior years. For Sunday matinee performances, doors will open at 12:30 p.m. with dinner at 1 p.m. and the show at 2 p.m.

Rockford Carry Out and Catering will once again provide the buffet meals, and the cost for the dinner and show will remain at $28.

Dinner will not be included for both Friday night performances but popcorn and pretzels will be included with the cost of the show. Water and pop will also be available for purchase. Doors open for the Friday performances at 7 p.m. and the show at 7:30 p.m. Cost for the “Popcorn Night” performances will be $15.

“Mama Won’t Fly” is an outrageously hilarious race against the clock that begins when Savannah Sprunt Fairchild Honeycutt agrees to get her feisty mother all the way from Alabama to California in time for her brother’s wedding. Savannah’s problem: Mama won’t fly.

With only four days to make it to the ceremony, this determined daughter has no choice but to drive cross-country with her equally willful mother, Norleen, in Mama’s vintage sedan. Another outrageous complication arises as the bubbly, over-eager bride-to-be arrives unannounced. Hayley Quinn, delighted to meet her future in-laws, is convinced that traveling together to her wedding is the perfect way to bond. The folly of her decision quickly becomes apparent when the journey begins and comedic chaos ensues.

Every conceivable-and inconceivable-mishap that can occur does, including the theft of their car and all their clothes, a near-fatal encounter at an underwear museum, the accidental homicide of an ancient Texas relative, a mad dash across the desert in a hijacked eighteen-wheeler and a riotous detour to Vegas that ends in a brawl with an ordained showgirl/minister.

As the misadventures multiply, the beleaguered trio rapidly develops the urge to ditch each other anywhere along the way. Eventually the race to get to the church on time takes its toll and the overwhelmed bride calls off the wedding. Rising above their age-old mother-daughter issues, Norleen and Savannah work together to get the nuptials back on track, but will they succeed?

The cast and crew is as follows:

Savannah Honeycutt – Kecia Pontius

Norleen Sprunt – Dolores Foreman

Hayley Quinn – Courtney Wendel

Tanya, Rema, Jean, Fanny, Sybil – Terri Stevens

Denton, Chicken, Mitch, Dugger, Ronald – Ed Eichler

Essie, Pawnee, Edweena, Kiki – Amy McConn

Ardale, Juliette, Teeta – Mary Weisman

Ferd, Mickey, Red, Kelvin – Chris Burkheimer

Director – Ed Eichler

Costumer – Julie Lang

Reservations can be made by calling 419-605-6708. Box office hours are 1-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. If you hear a recording, leave a message with your name, return number, the number of tickets desired and the show date, and someone will return your call to finalize the reservation. All reservations must be secured by credit card, and any cancelations must be made by 6 p.m. Wednesday prior to show date for full refund.

When arriving at Vantage Career Center, pull into the south driveway (the closest to Van Wert) and drive around to the back of the building, enter at door number 13. Ample parking is available near the entrance. Off Stage Productions can be found online at http://www.offstagetheatre.com and on Facebook, Off Stage Productions.