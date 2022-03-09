Hatfield runner-up…

Lincolnview High School senior Daegan Hatfield competed in the OTCCC Division II and III Indoor High School State Championship Meet at Spire Institute in Geneva on Saturday. Hatfield cleared 6-3 making him the state runner-up in the event for the indoor season. As a junior, he placed eighth last spring at the outdoor State championships, making him first team All-Ohio for Division III. His indoor jump of 6-3 ranks 135th in the nation for all divisions across the United States. Hatfield is now preparing for the outdoor season. Photo submitted