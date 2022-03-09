Janet M. Crowe

Janet M. Crowe, 84, of Sturgis, Michigan, passed away at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Thurston Woods Village, Sturgis, Michigan.

Janet was born October 10, 1937, in Van Wert, the oldest daughter of Joseph Cowgill and Ruth (Bradley) Cowgill, who both preceded her in death. On October 16, 1955, She married Ronald F. Crowe Sr. October 16, 1955, in Van Wert and he survives.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Sherrill (Mark) Sears of Sturgis, Michigan; three grandchildren, Caitlin (Bryson) Martinez and Noah Pelmear both of Archbold, Bria (Kyle) Niemeyer of Westerville; two great-grandchildren, Alexa Martinez and Dawsyn Martinez; step-mother, Mary Cowgill; a sister, Evelyn (Gerald) Breece; three brothers, James (Theresa) Beard and Jerry (Shirley) Beard both of Van Wert, and Richard (Deborah) Beard of Fort Wayne.

Janet was preceded in death by a son, Ronald F. Crowe Jr. Nov. 2, 2019, and a sister, Karen Sue (John) Raney.

Janet retired in 1999 from Vantage Vocational School as the kitchen manager.

Janet was a devoted wife, loving mother, and proud grandmother and great, great grandmother. She loved to camp, cook and travel.

A memorial service will be held at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24. A reception will follow at the home of James and Theresa Beard.

Condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.