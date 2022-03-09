Open enrollment being offered by VWCS

Van Wert City Schools will again permit students from any Ohio school district to apply and enroll in the Van Wert City Schools system through open enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year.

Applications are now being accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the date the application is received by the superintendent of Van Wert City Schools.

Applications can be found online at www.vwcs.net under the District tab, Forms and Registration or interested individuals may stop by the Superintendent’s Office in the S.F. Goedde Building, 205 W. Crawford St. to pick up an application. As a courtesy, applications have been mailed to students who are currently open enrolled at VWCS. All open enrollment applications must be completed and returned no later than June 1.

All approved open enrollment transfers in effect for the 2021-2022 school year need to complete a new open enrollment application for the 2022-2023 school year. These applications will be considered before new requests are acted upon.

For more information, please call the Superintendent’s Office at 419.238.0648.