Students of the Month…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have selected Rachel Stoller, a senior at Wayne Trace High School and David May Jr., a senior at Lincolnview High School as the recipients of the Student of the Month for February. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Pictured is Linda J. Stanley, Lodge Student of the Month Chair with Stoller. May was unavailable for a picture. Photo submitted