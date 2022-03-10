Arraignments and more held in Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Van Wert woman accused of causing a crash that led to serious injuries, then fleeing the scene was arraigned in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Sherry Ramsey, 45, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, both second degree felonies; two counts of vehicular assault, both third degree felonies; failure to stop after an accident, a fifth degree felony, and two unclassified misdemeanor counts of OVI.

The charges are connected to a November, 2021 accident at Convoy and Richey Roads. Ramsey allegedly hit a vehicle then fled the scene. A passenger in the second vehicle, Mackenzie Ray of Van Wert, suffered serious injuries. Ramsey was later located in the Village of Scott and was taken to the Van Wert County Jail.

During her arraignment, bond was set $100,000 cash or commercial surety with electronic house arrest and an alcohol sensor if bond is posted. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24.

Seven other defendants were arraigned in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week, including an Auglaize County woman who led law enforcement officers on a chase through parts of Van Wert and Mercer counties in early February.

Jacquelynn Slone, 29, of St. Marys, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second degree felony, and failure to comply with order of a police officer (fleeing), a felony of the third degree. Her bond was set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety, and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 23.

Brandon Martin, 39, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape, all first degree felonies; four counts each of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, all third degree felonies, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, both fourth degree felonies. His bond was set at $250,000 cash or commercial surety and he was ordered to have no contact with victim. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24.

Jeffrey Lee Kallas, 21, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second degree felony and trespass in habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond with an order to not be within 1,000 feet of 910 S. Walnut, Van Wert. A pretrial hearing was set for 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 23.

Donald Hammons, III, 44, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was set for 1 p.m. today.

Judy Boyd, 45, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to endangering children, a third degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond with an order to have no in-person contact with victim. A pretrial hearing was set for 9 a.m. Thursday, March 17.

Cheryl Kirk, 34, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. She was released on a surety bond, and was ordered to have no contact and not be within 1,000 feet of the victim. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 30.

David Klingbeil, 26, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 30.

Three people were sentenced during hearings held this past week.

Troy Miller, 58, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, up to six months at the WORTH Center and 30 days jail at later date for vandalism, a fifth degree felony. In addition, he was ordered to perform 200 hours community service, possess no alcohol or drugs without a valid prescription, undergo substance and mental assessments and treatment, serve two years intensive probation, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, a monthly probation fee and costs.

Judge Martin Burchfield also sentenced Miller on a pair of OVI offenses: three years of community control, 72 days in jail with credit for 72 days served and undergo substance abuse and mental assessment and treatment. His driver’s license was suspended for six years and he was fined $850 and costs. On the second OVI charge, Miller was sentenced to three years community control, 60 days in jail with zero credit, and he was ordered to undergo substance abuse and mental assessment and treatment. His driver’s license suspended for six years and he was fined $850 and costs.

Lindsay Pavlides, 27, of Van Wert, was sentenced to: three years of community control, drug court evaluation and 30 days jail at later date for theft of drugs, a fourth degree felony. She was also sentenced to 200 hours community service, two years intensive probation and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, costs and a monthly probation fee.

Crystal Robison, 34, Van Wert, was sentenced to two years of community control, 90 days electronic house arrest with an alcohol sensor, 30 days in jail at later date and 100 hours of community service on two counts of domestic violence, both first degree misdemeanors. In addition, she must follow juvenile court orders, abide by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., undergo mental and substance assessment and treatment, serve one year intensive probation and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, costs and a monthly probation fee.

In separate, unrelated hearings, Kevin Davies, 32, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failing to report to probation. He was released on surety bond and was ordered to begin electronic house arrest. A pretrial hearing set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23.

Brandon Story, 42, of Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by consuming alcohol at a bar. He was sentenced to 180 days jail and was given credit for 21 days served. Judge Burchfield said the Court will consider treatment after 90 more days if Story applies.

In addition, Travis Faulkner, 47, of Van Wert, theft, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond, with further arraignment scheduled 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 16.