Betty Louise (Werner) Schmelzer

Betty Louise (Werner) Schmelzer, 93, of Delphos, passed away at 12:25 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at Vancrest of Delphos.

She was born October 12, 1928, to Louie F. and Chloe (Friend) Werner, who both preceded her in death. She married Clarence Eugene Metzger August 3, 1947, and he passed away in 1983. She married Richard D. Schmelzer October 19, 1985, and he passed away in 2008.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda (Steve) Buettner of Delphos, and Barbara (Alan) Hall of Steubenville; a son, Michael (Lorrie) Metzger of Fort Meyers, Florida; five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Thelma Brinkman.

Mrs. Schmelzer worked at Old National, Peoples National Bank, and Citizens Federal Savings & Loan. She volunteered at the Inter-Faith Thrift Shop and Delphos Ambulatory Care. She was a member of First United Presbyterian Church, a 50 year member of Order of Eastern Star, and VFW Auxiliary. She did a past history on the membership of the First United Presbyterian Church and the Delphos Jefferson Elementary Schools. She was a graduate of Delphos Jefferson, Class of 1946. She loved to knit and crochet.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services, from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Delphos Jefferson High School.