Girls hoops awards…

The Van Wert High School girls basketball program recently held its annual postseason banquet. Every girl in the program earned scholar-athlete awards, testimony to their hard work on the court and in the classroom. Front row, left to right: Kyra Welch, Lexi Barnhart, Sofi Houg, Emilee Phillips. Middle row: Carlee Young, Debbie Jones, Kendra Deehring, Jordanne Blythe, Claire Benner, Maicee Renner. Back row: Maria Bagley, Sayler Wise, Erin Schaufelberger, Mandy Burenga. Not pictured: Kayla Krites. Pictured below: Houg (1st Team WBL, 2nd Team District 8); Welch 2nd Team WBL, 2nd Team District 8; Carlee Young Honorable Mention WBL, Senior All-Star Game Participant. Head coach Hannah Phlipot will coach the West All-Star Team March 21. Photos submitted