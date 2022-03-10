Paulding County man “Saved by the Belt”

VW independent staff and submitted information

An Antwerp man joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club on Wednesday, after his safety belt prevented him from suffering from life-threatening injuries in a January 24 crash on U.S. 127.

Lt. Timothy Grigsby presents Nickolas Lewis with the Saved by the Belt award. Photo submitted

Nickolas A. Lewis also received a Saved by the Belt license plate bracket.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Joseph R. Sisco, Van Wert Post assistant commander, presented Nickolas A. Lewis of Antwerp with a Saved by the Belt certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.

“Nickolas is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Timothy P. Grigsby, Van Wert Post commander said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Provisional data from 2021 shows 565 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use. For up-to-date statistics and information on seat belts, log onto the Patrol’s Seatbelt Dashboard at www.SeatBeltDashboard.ohio.gov.

The Saved by the Belt Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.