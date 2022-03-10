Queen Jubilee hopefuls meet with judges

VW independent staff

Tuesday, March 8 marked the next step in the Peony Pageant Contestant’s journey towards the crowning of Queen Jubilee XLVII.

All six contestants – Adeline Collins, Jazmin Fauver, Audrey Giesige, Grace Jewel, Zadria King and Kayla Krites – met individually with the preliminary judges at the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce for their first interview. This interview and judging makes up 40 percent of the final score to determine the new queen.

This year’s preliminary judges were Dawn Kennedy, Nancy Bowen and Angie Gibson.

The 2022 Peony Pageant will be held Friday, April 1 at Life House Church. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the Pageant beginning at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 each and will go on sale at Laudick’s Jewelry, Tuesday, March 22. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.