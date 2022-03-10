Students tour businesses…

VW independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert High School seniors participated in the annual business tours on Tuesday, March 1.

Eight companies partnered with Van Wert High School in allowing 90 seniors to tour their facilities – Alliance Automation, Braun Ambulances, Central Insurance Companies, Cooper Farm, CQT Cornwell (Kennedy Mfg.), National Door & Trim, Tenneco, and Van Wert Health. Students were able to gain insight into potential employment opportunities, the challenges and needs of future employment, and the daily operations of the companies.

Central Insurance was one of eight local businesses toured by Van Wert High School seniors last week. Photo submitted

High School Counselor and CEO Program Coordinator, Kerry Koontz, organized the event for students and businesses.

“I continue to say that one drives by these businesses on a daily basis but doesn’t really know what’s happening within those buildings,” Koontz stated. “It’s a privilege for students to be given this opportunity where they are able to learn more about our local industries and the job opportunities available. At the same time, our businesses want to continue to develop relationships with our students.”

“I want to publicly thank all the participating businesses for their time and efforts,” Koontz added. “The students enjoyed the opportunity and it provided a great learning experience.”