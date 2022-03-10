VWCO ranked high on micropolitan list

VW independent staff and submitted information

Van Wert County was ranked 27th in the Top 100 Micropolitan areas in the U.S. by Site Selection Magazine, a national economic development publication.

A micropolitan area is defined as a rural area with 10,000 to 50,000 residents. Qualifying projects are those meeting one or more of Site Selection’s criteria – a minimum investment of $1 million, creation of 20 or more new jobs, or 20,000 square feet or more of new space.

“Being ranked 27th in the country based on the number of projects, jobs and investment shows our support of existing businesses and the attraction of Van Wert to new site prospects,” said Stacy Adam, Executive Director, Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation. “Our proximity to two metropolitan areas, available industrial site inventory, a workforce of nearly 500,000 in a 45-minute drive, the safety of our community and low cost of living makes us an attractive area for any business.”