Alice M. Grothouse

Alice M. Grothouse, 90, passed away at 6:55 a.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s.

Alice Grothouse

She was born on September 3, 1931, to Ray “Barney” and Evelyn (Langmeyer) Limbrecht. She was united in marriage to Hubert T. “Beeze” Grothouse June 19, 1954, and he preceded her in death September 20, 2007.

Alice is survived by four sons, Dan “Beeze” (Karen) Grothouse, and Tom (Ruth) Grothouse of Delphos, Jeff (Tina) Grothouse of Van Wert, and Scott (Deb) Grothouse of Ft. Jennings; nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris) Lammlein, Stacey (Andy) Vaske, Elyse (John) Schulte, Lindsay (Matt) Brinkman, Lauren (Seth) Wagler, Kristen (Lucas) Myers, Tony (Deborah) Grothouse, Meagan (John) Bill, and Matthew (Erica) Grothouse; 28 great-grandchildren; in-laws, Luella Grothouse, John (Diane) Grothouse and Larry (Sue) Grothouse, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; two sisters, Lois Suever and Betty Rose; a grandson, Eric Grothouse; and in-laws Carl Suever, Leonard Rose, Robert H. Grothouse, and Betty and Jack Swick.

Alice was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She was a member of the Delphos Eagles Aerie 471, a life member of the VFW Post 3035, the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, and the Right to Life Society. She was also a St. John Athletic Booster for many years. She formerly worked at New Delphos MFG as a secretary and was a volunteer at the Thrift Shop.

Alice loved to play cards and bingo, bowl, and go to casinos. She was an avid fan of the Blue Jays, Buckeyes and Reds. However, her family was most important and her favorite past time was watching her kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events. Alice loved people and when she walked into a room, she lit it up.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 14, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos with Father Albert Beltz presiding. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, March 13, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home, Delphos. There will be a Ladies Auxiliary Service at 7:15 p.m. and a Parish Wake at 7:30 p.m.

Preferred memorials: Vancrest Assisted Living or Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Hospice.