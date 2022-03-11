Antwerp advances to State Tournament

Van Wert independent sports

BOWLING GREEN — No. 3 Antwerp is headed to the 100th annual State Boys Basketball Tournament after knocking off co-No. 1 Tiffin Calvert 52-31 in the Division IV regional final at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center on Friday.

Jagger Landers led Antwerp with 20 points and 17 rebounds.

The Archers will face No. 5 New Madison Tri-Village, who defeated co-No. 1 and defending state champion Botkins 45-36 on Friday. The two teams will meet in the state semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena in Dayton.

Calvert and Botkins both jumped Antwerp for the No. 1 spot in the final Associated Press poll of the season.