Chamber holds 100th annual awards dinner

Van Wert independent staff and submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce hosted its 100th annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony at Willow Bend Country Club on Wednesday with a semi-formal “Black and White,” themed event.

Award winners from the evening were Van Wert Family Physicians who received the prestigious Crystal Image Award, which honors the Chamber business of the year and Vicki Smith, Executive Director of the United Way of Van Wert County who received the Ray Miller Award, which honors the Chamber Person of the Year.

Entertainment was provided by internationally renowned Illusionist Krendl, and local musical group Van Wert Jazz.

Van Wert Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mark Verville presented Van Wert Family Physicians with the Crystal Image Award and United Way of Van Wert County Vicki Smith the Ray Miller Award. Photos submitted

The Van Wert Chamber thanked the following businesses who sponsored the dinner: Van Wert Health, Danfoss, Central Insurance, Tenneco, Alliance Automation, Lightsource BP, Vantage Career Center, Van Wert Manor, TSC, Eastside Auto and Repair, Cool Machines, Laudick’s Jewelry, First Bank of Berne, Straley Realty and Auctioneers, Store & Haul, Statewide Ford Lincoln and Henry Electric. With additional gratitude to Fettig’s Flowers, Citizens National Bank, Collins Fine Foods, Brand It Marketing, Spencer’s Sugar Shop, Convoy Road Coffee Roasters, and Ka Art Productions.

Beginning Monday, March 14, Chamber award recipients will be featured in a social media awards series. The Chamber will recognize member businesses who completed a new build or renovation with the Golden Shovel Award and member businesses who celebrated a significant anniversary will be awarded a Milestone Award. To follow the awards series follow the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.