Convoy donation…

The Convoy Community Foundation recently presented the Village of Convoy Historical Society with a $2,000 grant for a video projector for the Convoy Opera House. The video projector will provide the opportunity to show movies, power point programs and videos. Pictured from left to right are: Larry Webb and David Thomas of the Historical Society; Marcia Germann, Bob Schumm, Kristi Gamble of the Convoy Community Foundation; Ray Hertz, Jan McIntosh, Jason Cox, Ruth Ann Densel, Rose Wherry and Cindy Harting of the Historical Society. Photo submitted