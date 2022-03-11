Knights, Archers to play at Parkview Field

Submitted information

FORT WAYNE (IN) – Parkview Field, the home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps, will host 12 high school/college baseball games this April and May as part of the annual Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic.

The action will take place while the TinCaps are playing on the road.

Crestview and Antwerp will meet up at Parkview Field on May 4. Photo submitted

Indiana Tech and the University of Saint Francis will open the series of games on April 19 in a matchup of Fort Wayne’s NAIA programs. After that, 11 high school matchups will feature rival teams from around northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, including Crestview vs. Antwerp May 4. See the full schedule below.

“Parkview Sports Medicine is proud to support our area schools and offer student-athletes the chance to compete at a world-class facility like Parkview Field,” Tommy Schoegler, Director of Parkview Sports Medicine said.

Thanks to Parkview Sports Medicine’s sponsorship, the games are taking place at no cost to the participating schools. As in the past, the amateur teams will receive professional treatment at Parkview Field, like having their headshots displayed on the video board.

New this year, competing teams also will wear a commemorative Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic patch on their uniforms.

“We love that Parkview Field is about more than just TinCaps baseball,” TinCaps President Mike Nutter said. “Over the years now, it’s been awesome to see a number of kids play as high schoolers and then go on to play here again in college or now even some professionally.”

Tickets to all games can be purchased at ParkviewField.com, by calling 260.482.6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office. (All attendees require a ticket except for kids under 2.)

Concessions will be sold and a limited number of luxury suites are also available at a special price of $160 for the night, including 20 tickets. Contact Parkview Field Special Events Manager Holly Raney for more information at 260.407.2820 or raney@tincaps.com.

The TinCaps will begin their season April 8 at Dayton, with Opening Day at Parkview Field set for 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, against the South Bend Cubs.

2022 Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic Schedule

Tuesday, April 19: Indiana Tech vs. Saint Francis (3 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 19: New Haven vs. Woodlan (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 20: North Side vs. South Side (4:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 20: Prairie Heights vs. Eastside (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 3: West Noble vs. Lakeland (4:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 3: East Noble vs. Wawasee (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 4: Antwerp vs. Crestview (4:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 4: Snider vs. Northrop (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 10: Homestead vs. Carroll (4:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 10: Leo vs. Huntington North (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 11: Heritage vs. Wayne (4:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 11: North Miami vs. Manchester (7 p.m.)