Lima Sr. Spartans find new league home

VW independent sports

LIMA — Face with the possibility of playing as in independent, Lima Sr. has announced plans to join the Toledo City League.

The Board of Education approved the move Thursday night. It will take effect with the 2023-2024 school year, meaning the Spartans will join Toledo Bowsher, Rogers, Scott, Start, Waite and Woodward in the TCL.

Lima Sr. is currently belongs to the Three Rivers Athletic Conference but that conference is effectively dissolving at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Five of its members, Oregon Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross and Whitmer will join the Northern Lakes League.

The remaining members, outside of Lima Sr., Toledo Central Catholic, St. Francis De Sales, St. John’s, Notre Dame and Ursula have yet to find a new conference or league.