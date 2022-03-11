Lions Club to host Pancake & Sausage Day

VW independent staff and submitted information

The Venedocia Lions Club will be hosting its Pancakes & Sausage Day for drive-thru service only from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Venedocia Lions building.

Van Wert County CERT will be assisting with traffic control.

Traffic Flow will be from north to south and Van Wert County CERT will assist with traffic control. Enter and follow the serving line on College or Wittington streets, north of the Lions Building. No entry will be permitted via alleys or the church parking lot.

The cost is a free will donation. Two pound packages of fresh sausage will be sold separately. Proceeds will go to various Venedocia Lions community projects, including scholarships for Lincolnview and Spencerville seniors, local 4-H clubs, Buckeye Boys and Girls State, Lincolnview Band Boosters, local food banks, and Van Wert County CERT.