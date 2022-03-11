Local YWCA offering self-defense classes

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County has announced it will resume offering free one-night self-defense classes for women with the first class to be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the YWCA.

The course is for beginners or for those who need a refresher from attending previous classes. The YWCA also intends to offer classes later in the year for students returning to college as well as an advanced self-defense course for those who are ready to take the next step in personal protection.

The class is provided by the Van Wert Self Defense Team and is designed to teach women and teen girls what they should do when faced with unavoidable, unsafe circumstances. Class participants will gain confidence, knowledge, and the skills to protect themselves in this hands-on program. No experience is necessary.

“Since April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, we try to offer this opportunity to women in our community to protect themselves from violent situations and from potentially being a victim of rape or sexual assault,” said Jamie Evans, Director of Survivor Services for the YWCA of Van Wert County. “This class will be beneficial to any woman or teenage girl in protecting themselves and could possibly prevent a violent situation from occurring.”

Class instructors include Rick Busch and Ed Klausing. Busch is a black belt in Tae Kwon Do with many years of experience teaching martial arts, self-defense, and rape prevention classes and seminars. Klausing is a third degree black belt and also has experience in teaching various martial arts.

Participants should be women and girls ages 13 and older and attendees should wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothing.

Community members are encouraged to follow the YWCA of Van Wert County’s social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram) for more information on survivor services programs, youth programs and special events including future self-defense classes. Information can also be found on their website (www.ywcavanwert.org)

To register for the class or for more information, contact Jamie Evans, YWCA Director of Survivor Services at jevans@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way Agency.