Open house set for new foster care office

The Marsh Foundation will hold an open house to unveil the new Foster Care and Adoption Center location from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7.

The building, located at 1151 Westwood Drive in Van Wert, has been renovated and updated by The Marsh maintenance staff. The public is invited and welcome to attend the open house and tour the facility.

The Marsh Foundation’s new foster care office is on Westwood Drive in Van Wert. Photo submitted

The expansive facility is equipped to hold office and training space for The Marsh’s growing foster care and adoption division.

“As our agency continues to grow and serve more children, we are fortunate to have sufficient space that is easily accessible to the community,” said Kim Mullins, executive director of Child and Family Services at The Marsh.

The Marsh has been focused on growth and recruiting more foster and adoptive families. The foster care and adoption division is serving a record number of youth. The additional space will make scheduling training events, treatment meetings and family visits easier and more convenient for all involved.

“It is a great feeling to see our number of dedicated foster and adoptive families growing,” said Melissa Snyder, foster care and adoption supervisor. “We are excited to move into this new office space. It will allow us to continue to grow and give us a convenient, accessible location to meet with prospective and current parents.”

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children services agency that provides services for youth and families in a variety of settings. Services include residential care, family foster care (ages 0-17), adoption and independent living services.

Located in Van Wert, the organization is licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12, and provides a variety of clinical services to campus residents, foster care children and community members.