Robinson to Huntington

Lincolnview High School senior Jackson Robinson, the son of Brian Robinson and Amy Johns, has signed a letter of intent to run cross country and track for Huntington University, an NAIA school in Huntington, Indiana. Robinson was a State team qualifier in cross country, was First Team NWC this past fall and ran the eighth fastest time in school history (16:50). He was a regional qualifier in the 1600m, 3200m, and 4x800m relay in track and was named First Team NWC in track. Robinson will compete in track for Lincolnview this spring. Photo submitted