Robinson to Huntington
Lincolnview High School senior Jackson Robinson, the son of Brian Robinson and Amy Johns, has signed a letter of intent to run cross country and track for Huntington University, an NAIA school in Huntington, Indiana. Robinson was a State team qualifier in cross country, was First Team NWC this past fall and ran the eighth fastest time in school history (16:50). He was a regional qualifier in the 1600m, 3200m, and 4x800m relay in track and was named First Team NWC in track. Robinson will compete in track for Lincolnview this spring. Photo submitted
POSTED: 03/11/22 at 4:58 am. FILED UNDER: Sports