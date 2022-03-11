Two WBL teams advance to regional finals

VW independent sports

BOWLING GREEN — The Western Buckeye League has two boys basketball teams ready to compete for regional championships.

In Division II, St. Marys Memorial will face Gilmour Academy at 4 p.m. Saturday at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center. The Roughriders defeated Huron 40-29 in the regional semifinals, while Gilmour topped Toledo Central Catholic 65-54.

It will be a matchup of the state’s top ranked teams in Division III, when No. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf takes on No. 1 Col. Crawford at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Stroh Center. The Titans advanced to the regional title game with a 61-56 win over Eastwood, while the Eagles beat Harvest Prep 55-46.