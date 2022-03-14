Boys State hoops pairings announced

VW independent sports

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for the boys basketball state tournament, which tips off Friday morning at the University of Dayton Arena.

The OHSAA girls basketball state tournament wrapped up Saturday night at UD Arena, which will also host the First Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Tuesday and Wednesday.

2022 Boys Basketball State Tournament Pairings

All games at University of Dayton Arena.

Home Team Listed First

All games will be broadcast live on 99.7FM WKSD.

Division III

No. 4 Columbus Africentric (23-5) vs. No. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf (24-2), Friday, 10:45 a.m.

Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (16-9) vs. No. 9 Cincinnati Taft (17-8), Friday, 2 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday, 10:45 a.m.

Division II

No. 2 Kettering Archbishop Alter (25-2) vs. No. 1 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (23-4), Friday, 5:15 p.m.

No. 8 Waverly (23-4) vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (22-5), Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday, 2 p.m.

Division IV

No. 3 Richmond Heights (23-4) vs. No. 10 Berlin Hiland (23-4), Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

No. 5 New Madison Tri-Village (25-3) vs. No. 3 Antwerp (28-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday, 5:15 p.m.

Division I

No. 5 Pickerington Central (24-2) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (21-5), Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

No. 1 Centerville (26-0) vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius (17-11), Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

Championship game, Sunday, 8:30 p.m.