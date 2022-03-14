Emerson Rd. fatal crash under investigation

VW independent news

A fatal crash on Emerson Road in Pleasant Township is under investigation by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Tom Riggenbach, deputies received a 911 call at 12:31 p.m. Saturday, after a car crashed into a wooded area near the 9000 block of Emerson Road.

Based on evidence gathered at the scene, the crash occurred when a westbound 2005 Honda Civic driven by Edward Menkhaus of Okeana, Ohio, went off the right side of the road and struck several trees.

Riggenbach said the car sustained heavy damage and Menkhaus was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drugs or alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.

Ohio City Fire and EMS, Van Wert Fire, and Van Wert County CERT assisted at the scene.