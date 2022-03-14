Fire gear donation…

Van Wert County CERT has joined the National Fire Association and Van Wert County fire departments in donating used fire gear to Ukraine in the war against Russia. On Saturday, county fire departments gathered up what they had and headed out at midnight to deliver the gear to the drop off point so that it would make the flight to Ukraine. Van Wert County ended up donating a full pickup truck bed of gear for them. “This was a special moment for our emergency responders today,” CERT Chairman Mark Klausing said. “Without hesitation, we called each other and coordinated picking up the gear around the county and made sure we delivered it to where it needed to be to help out Ukraine.” Photo submitted